Hollyoaks star opens up about flashforward episode challenges

Hollyoaks will resume filming soon...

Hollyoaks will resume filming in July, following a break due to lockdown.

But there’s challenges ahead, especially when it comes to the soap’s flashforward episodes.

They’ve already aired scenes which take place during New Year’s Eve 2020, and continuing on from that might be tricky.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Darren actor Ashley Taylor Dawson revealed that they’re now having to figure out how to carry on with storylines.

He said, “It all feels like so long since we got told about what we were doing.

“With everything that’s happened since, they are now having to deal with all the storylines and how to get past the time with everything we’ve done already.”

Hollyoaks sees a death in the flashforward episodes, but Ashley admitted he hasn’t been told who it is.

He added, “That is what they are tackling at the moment. I have my assumptions on the body bag but we haven’t been told and I think it’s more fun for everyone that way. That’s the thing about that bag, it can be anyone you want.”

Despite lockdown halting production, Hollyoaks has still kept fans on the edge of their seats.

As well as airing classic Hollyoaks Favourites episodes, the village was shocked by an unexpected death.

Tragically, Kyle Kelly ended his own life after a battle with addiction and depression, and was discovered by Darren.

Kyle’s death will play a role in Nancy’s story, according to actress Jessica Fox.

She revealed, “We will be playing out the initial grief, but this will be something that Nancy carries with her for a long time and well into the end of the year. What we’re showing is that grief doesn’t go away.

“It changes shape but it doesn’t go away, and that will become part of her story.”