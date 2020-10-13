Hollyoaks gets ready to celebrate 25 years on air with spooky storylines, shock returns and a surprise proposal!

It’s nearly time for Hollyoaks to celebrate its 25th anniversary and fans are in for a treat with twists, surprises and a seriously spooky storyline in store.

The special birthday episodes will be kicking off next week from Monday 19th October. See our Hollyoaks spoilers and TV Guide for full listings.

The McQueen clan is left terrified when a macabre doll threatens to expose their darkest secrets if they fail to comply with its deadly demands. Who will end up paying the ultimate price? Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe), Theresa (Jorgie Porter), Goldie (Chelsee Healey) and John Paul (James Sutton) all take centre stage as the family scramble to protect each other’s secrets, or else face time in prison. Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is reeling when his ‘dead’ pal Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) returns to Hollyoaks after everyone believed Kurt had been killed 21 years ago in a jet ski accident. MORE: I’m A Celebrity 2020 start date officially confirmed as new trailer drops Kurt’s shock return will be shown on Wednesday 21st October on E4 and Thursday 22nd October on Channel 4. Elsewhere, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) is speechless when Yasmine ‘Yazz’ Maalik (Haeisha Mistry) proposes to him in the centre of the village, but what will Tom’s answer be? And to round up the celebrations on Friday 23 October, the first ever episode will be shown on E4 at 7pm, featuring a youthful Nick Pickard (the soaps longest serving cast member), Jeremy Edwards and Will Mellor (Jambo). First broadcast in 1995, Hollyoaks began with a main cast of just seven actors and was written by show creator, Sir Phil Redmond, who was recently awarded a knighthood in the Queen’s honours. Don’t miss the special episodes. Go to Hollyoaks spoilers and TV Guide for full information and listings.

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.