Hollyoaks fans react as James Nightingale makes a shocking confession

Marnie has discovered that her son shot Mercedes...

Hollyoaks left fans with a serious cliffhanger on Tuesday’s first-look episode, as Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) discovered her son James (Gregory Finnegan) was the one who shot Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Marnie found a note that was meant for James, which read, “Crocodile tears at Jesse’s funeral — Even though they shot Mercedes McQueen.” Now, James has confessed the truth to his mum, revealing that he was responsible.

Marnie frustratingly asked her son, “James, will you please just tell me the truth?” to which James replied, “I am telling you the truth.”

The worried mother then suggests calling the police to report the threatening notes. James stopped her from picking up the phone, adding, “Because you’re right. I did it, I shot Mercedes.”

Earlier, James was spooked after receiving a first anonymous note which read “I know you shot Mercedes” and has been trying to figure out who sent him it and why.

He didn’t act alone either, as fellow shooter Grace Black (Tamara Wall) received a similar note which means someone has figured out they were both behind Mercedes’ shooting.

Fans have reacted to James’ confession, with many of them curious if he’ll become the next big Hollyoaks villain.

One fan wrote, “Could James be the next village villan? #Hollyoaks”

Another praised Gegory Finnegan’s performance, adding, “James really coming apart here. @GregorTheFinn always so great to watch #Hollyoaks”

A third speculated that James could be writing notes to himself, writing, “Anyone else thinks James is blacking out doing the notes out of guilt #Hollyoaks”

And a fourth added, “People have to be suspicious of James after that outburst! #Hollyoaks”

With James finally confessing to his mum, there’s a chance other people will soon find out too. Will James be able to keep his secret under wraps, or will he soon spiral out of control?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.