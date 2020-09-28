Jeremy Edwards is returning to Hollyoaks after his character Kurt was killed off 21 years ago....

Kurt Benson, played by Jeremy Edwards is returning to Chester as part of Hollyoaks 25th birthday celebrations.

A new 25th birthday trailer, due to be released tomorrow, teases Kurt’s dramatic return as he rides back in to his hometown on his signature motorbike and reunites with his old friend Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard).

Is all as it seems?

But has Tony seen a ghost and is Kurt’s re-appearance all an hallucination?

Kurt Benson appeared in the first ever episode of Hollyoaks in 1995, roaring onto our screens on his motorbike and sharing his opening scenes with best friend Tony.

During his time in the show Kurt’s turbulent love life and a deadly rivalry with notorious villain Rob Hawthorne (Warren Derosa) kept viewers gripped.

However it was his romance with Ruth Osborne (Tony’s sister played by Terri Dwyer) that people loved.

Kurt and Ruth eventually married but things fell apart for the couple when Kurt had an affair with Katie Patrick (Natasha Symms) prompting him and Ruth to go their separate ways.

Kurt was seen leaving the soap in 1999 in the same way he arrived, by motorbike.

However tragedy struck six months later when Kurt was believed to have died in a jet ski accident leaving a devastated Tony Hutchinson mourning the loss of his best friend.

Kurt last appeared in Hollyoaks Later, 14 years later in 2013, as a vision in Tony’s mind and was seen protecting Tony’s son Harry Thompson (Parry Glasspool) from danger.

His return to Chester will be part of the celebrations of Hollyoaks 25th year on air.

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past