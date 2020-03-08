Juliet has got herself into a dangerous situation…

Hollyoaks fans will see a shock arrest for Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) as she’s started dealing drugs on behalf of Jordan Price (Connor Calland).

At first she only did it to earn back the money she ‘stole’ from Jordan, after flushing drugs down the toilet that were stashed by Sid Summer (Billy Price).

She made this rash decision to protect boyfriend Sid from a locker search orchestrated by PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr), but it gave Jordan the perfect excuse to manipulate her into helping him.

Initially Juliet was adamant she’d earn back the money lost by flushing the drugs, then call it quits, but she’s been coerced into taking it even further. Earning £500 for Jordan just wasn’t enough.

Now she’s started to make riskier decisions in order to offer the drugs to more potential customers and one wrong move lands her in a lot of trouble.

Juliet actress Niamh Blackshaw confirmed to Metro that she will be arrested soon.

Niamh said, “So, Juliet is going to get arrested, and there’ll be consequences. She’s going to ask questions, she’s going to have to make some decisions — as to whether she’s going to speak up or whether she’s going to carry on — and there’s going to be a moment where her life could go in either direction.

“She is scared, she knows the risks. She knows the consequences if she’s caught, but she’s grown up with it, but she also knows how to work around it. So, as much as she’s nervous, she’s not overwhelmed, because she knows that she’ll be able to get through it.

“She feels awful after the arrest. She can’t wait to get out and never do it again, but obviously she’s a lot deeper in now than she realises, so it’s not going to be easy to just say no and goodbye.”

Whilst Niamh hasn’t confirmed who will arrest her, there’s a chance she could be busted by PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) as he previously conducted a locker search for any contraband at Hollyoaks High School.

How will Juliet cope after the arrest? And will she finally realise that she’s a victim of Jordan Price?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.