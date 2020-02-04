Hollyoaks fans are horrified by THIS twisted storyline between Lisa and Toby

Where's this story going?!

Hollyoaks fans were shocked when Lisa (Rachel Adedeji) made a pass at Toby during a housewarming party, because he’s actually her cousin.

Of course, Lisa is unaware of this, and Toby is plotting against her family to get his revenge. Previously, it was confirmed that Toby is the long-lost son of Martine Devereaux (Kelle Bryan).

In fact, Toby is Mitchell’s (Imran Adams) twin brother, and the child that Martine decided to give up whilst keeping custody of her other son. As a result of this, Toby has been seeking revenge on Martine.

Recently, fans were shocked by Mitchell’s ‘horrible’ behaviour towards Azim and it seems there’s even more drama to come for the Devereaux family.

This was teased by the Hollyoaks Twitter account, who wrote, ‘It looks like Lisa is the next target! 😩 #Hollyoaks’

The clip shows Lisa and Toby having a drink together back at her family home, with Toby asking her lots of questions about the family.

Speculating that Lisa and Toby could end up sleeping together after the party encounter, fans were quick to share their horror on Twitter.

One wrote, “Lisa’s gonna sleep with her cousin omg #Hollyoaks”

Another added, “LOOOL Lisa that’s your cousin 😖😖 #Hollyoaks”

A third simply said, “Don’t do it Lisa 😂😂🤦🏾‍♀️ #Hollyoaks”

Speaking to Inside Soap, Bobby Gordon, who plays Toby, spoke more about the upcoming storyline. He said, “It’s something no one’s seen yet in soaps. I think it touches on how vital the presence of a parent is for a child.

Bobby added, “It’s something that will make people think about their own decisions too.”

Interesting…

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.