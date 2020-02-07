There was plenty of drama for the Deveraux family in Hollyoaks this week…

Thursday’s episode of Hollyoaks saw Martine (Kelle Bryan) accidentally outing Mitchell (Imran Adams) during a heated rant at her father Walter (Trevor A Toussaint).

Prior to this, Walter rejected his grandson for his sexuality, exclaiming that he “wasn’t welcome in his house or family” after long-lost twin brother Toby (Bobby Gordon) had exposed Mitchell by slipping a photo of him and Scott into Walter’s bible.

Toby had arrived on the scene with the intention of getting revenge on the Deveraux family, setting his sights on Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) to worm his way in.

On Thursday, Martine lashed out at Walter for attempting to throw out all of Mitchell’s stuff, shouting, “Are we binning everything now? I’ll tell you what, shall we just burn the lot, and pretend like he never existed?”

Walter simply replied, “Please, you know my feelings on the matter.”

As the argument got more heated, Martine stormed out into the street where she yelled, “You are the one ripping our family apart. And for what? Because Mitchell’s gay?”

The words had left her mouth before she could stop them, and Mitchell was frozen in shock as he came around the corner alongside Scott (Ross Adams). A frustrated Mitchell turned to his mum and said, “You couldn’t just leave it could you?”

Mitchell accused Martine of outing him in front of the whole village, tearfully turning to Scott and revealing that he cared that everyone else knew.

The turbulent clip was shared on Hollyoaks official Twitter page, with the caption, ‘Has Martine taken away Mitchell’s chance to come out on his own terms?’

However, viewers were quick to defend Martine for her angry outburst.

One wrote, “Did Martine really do anything wrong, it was an accident and he’s come out to his family, was he going to hide his sexuality again because pretty sure Scott didn’t want that.”

While other fans agreed that it wasn’t Martine’s fault for trying to defend her son…

Will Mitchell be able to forgive Martine for accidentally outing him in public? Hopefully we’ll find out in Friday’s episode!

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.