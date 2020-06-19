Hollyoaks’ Nancy Osborne to become soap’s next SERIAL KILLER?

‘I wouldn’t put it past her,’ admits actress Jessica Fox

Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox, who plays Nancy Osborne, has suggested that her character could follow in the footsteps of Silas Blissett, Lindsey Butterfield and Breda McQueen and become the soap’s next serial killer.

Nancy is currently grieving the death of fiancé Kyle Kelly, who took his own life after secretly battling depression. She believes that Kyle’s drug-taking played a major part in his mental health problems.

Kyle’s regular supplier was Jordan Price, who was happy to cash in on Kyle’s addiction. Jordan has also taken advantage of Nancy’s adoptive son Charlie; grooming the teenager into becoming part of the sinister county lines drugs network.

Meanwhile, he had a hand to play in the teacher’s tragic miscarriage in January, as it was his ‘worker’ Mason who stabbed Nancy during a fracas in the school playground, where Mason was following Jordan’s orders to deal to pupils.

Needless to say, Nancy is going to have a lot to get her head around when Jordan’s evil behaviour inevitably comes to light.

“I don’t know what she’s going to do; I think her head’s going to pop off!” Fox tells us.

“Nancy’s lost her fiancé, which she blames on the drugs, and the drugs are being trafficked through her child, so there are so many different layers of confusion.

“She adores Charlie and he’s this wonderful child, so to see him enter into this dark, scary world, I don’t think she’s going to know what to do. If that wasn’t Charlie, she’d want the person punished. But because it’s Charlie, is she going to want that?”

Asked how Nancy will want revenge on Jordan, she adds: “She might go full-on Silas or Breda; I have no idea. I wouldn’t put it past her!”

That Jordan will meet his maker isn’t an unlikely prospect. Last December’s ambitious flash-forward scenes to New Year’s Eve 2020 showed a body bag being zipped up, and the drug pusher is prime suspect amongst fans as being the mystery person inside.

Could heartbroken Nancy end up bumping him off?