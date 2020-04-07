Find out why THIS Hollyoaks newcomer is going to terrify everyone!

There's a new face in Hollyoaks in the shape of ruthless drugs boss, Victor. Who is he going to target first? And who should be most afraid?

Watch out! There’s a new baddy in Hollyoaks and he’s about to show just how frightening he can be!

Hollyoaks viewers will soon be introduced to county lines drug boss, Victor, who is set to bring even more pressure and danger for the young people of Chester.

Benjamin O’Mahony, who has also starred in Ripper Street as DS Frank Thatcher, will play Victor, Jordan Price’s more powerful and manipulative boss.

Sid Sumner’s cousin Jordan (played by Connor Calland) has been on screen since December 2019 and has already groomed teenagers Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Sid (Billy Price) to work for him and this week sees the youngsters in terrible danger when they travel to the coast to do a drugs drop for him.

Speaking about Victor’s arrival, Connor said: “It’s going to be seen on screen how the hierarchy works.

“The audience will get to understand why Jordan is the way he is. You’ll see that he’s not the nastiest person in the village anymore.”

Here Benjamin O’Mahony reveals what’s in store for Hollyoaks newcomer Victor, and how the drugs boss is not a man to be crossed….

How excited were you when you got the role of Victor?

Benjamin O’Mahony: “Getting cast as Victor was brilliant. My agent called one afternoon and said that Hollyoaks were interested in seeing me about a county lines storyline.

“If I’m honest I didn’t really know what county lines were, but the part sounded too juicy to pass up. I got the call that I’d got the job a few days after auditioning and I was over the moon!”

How much of a challenge will it be to play a character like Victor?

“Victor is a complex character with a dark past and those are the parts that are always the most satisfying to play.

“In my day-to-day life I’m luckily not anything like Victor so it’s about finding ways to empathise with a man who does some rather awful things to some very vulnerable people.”

How would you describe Victor to Hollyoaks fans?

“He’s a sociopath who’s willing to do whatever it takes to get what he wants. He’s comfortable with manipulating and exploiting vulnerable children to build himself the empire he thinks he deserves.

“I would argue that he sees himself as an efficient businessman working within a violent industry, but there is also another side to him that is addicted to the power. He loves to see the fear in people’s eyes.”

Hollyoaks is shown on Monday and Tuesday, C4, 6:30pm (and on E4 at 7pm) and Hollyoaks Favourites is shown Wednesday, Thursday and Friday on E4,7pm.