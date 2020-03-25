Hollyoaks reduces number of weekly episodes AGAIN due to coronavirus

Channel 4 has reduced Hollyoaks episodes for the second time...

Hollyoaks fans will be seeing a lot less weekly episodes due to the coronavirus lockdown.

From Monday 6th April, Channel 4 has confirmed that there’ll be only two episodes a week until further notice.

A statement on their website reveals, “We also announced this week that filming on Hollyoaks has paused.

“However in order to make sure the show stays on air for as long as possible we have adapted the schedule and further reduced the number of episodes per week to two from Monday 6th April.”

Previously, they had announced that there’d be three episodes a week, alongside special episodes on E4 to ensure they’d been on every night of the week.

However, following a difficult decision, new episodes of Hollyoaks will only air on Mondays and Tuesdays until the schedule is able to return to normal again.

But don’t worry, as it seems you’ll still be able to watch classic Hollyoaks episodes over on E4 if you’re missing the beloved soap.

A follow up tweet revealed, “As we begin a brand new series of ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’.

“Introduced by Kieron Richardson and Jorgie Porter, this series will give viewers a chance to revisit some of our biggest episodes, from weddings, bust-ups, heartbreaks and some of our biggest and best stunts.”

They added, “We will start the series with Mercedes’ fourth wedding, to Dr Browning.

“Soaps are an important part of people’s lives and we have 25 years of Hollyoaks Favourites to revisit over coming weeks, celebrating the history of the show that you love.”

Many programmes have been affected by coronavirus, with networks choosing to cancel or amend schedules as a result.

If you’re confused about any of the changes, here’s how coronavirus has affected filming and scheduling of your favourite soaps.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

From Monday 6th April it will be shown on Monday and Tuesday only.