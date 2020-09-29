Hollyoaks releases EXPLOSIVE new trailer for 25th anniversary!

Hollyoaks 25th anniversary trailer reveals four BIG returns of familiar faces, murder and SHOCK dead body!

With the return of familiar faces, a super-sinister McQueen storyline, a surprising proposal, and grave danger for some, the new Hollyoaks 25 trailer is more explosive than ever as it teases to what’s to come for the soap’s 25th birthday this October…

WATCH THE EXPLOSIVE NEW HOLLYOAKS TRAILER HERE:

THERESA MCQUEEN IS BACK!



Donning a white suitcase, sunglasses, and stilettos, Jorgie Porter is back on screen as blonde beauty Theresa McQueen returns to the village and reunites with her family for a dramatic new storyline.

STE HAY MAKES HIS SHOCK RETURN BUT WILL THE VILLAGE WELCOME HIM BACK WITH OPEN ARMS?

The trailer teases Kieron Richardson’s on set return as a shaken looking Ste is reunited with Yazz, but has the Maalik family forgiven him for the torment he and his far-right extremist former friends caused them?

NICO BLAKE RETURNS IN LIBERTY’S TERRIFYING VISION

Sienna’s daughter, nightmare Nico Blake (played by Persephone Swales-Dawson), returns from the dead as a figment of Liberty’s imagination, as Liberty continues to have doubts about giving away her baby. As her mental state starts to deteriorate, Liberty hallucinates nurse Nico… as Sienna speculates that her sister could have depression.

THE MCQUEEN FAMILY IS BLACKMAILED – WHO’S WATCHING THEM?

Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe), Theresa (Jorgie Porter), Goldie (Chelsee Healey) John Paul (James Sutton), Sylver (David Tag), Nana (Diane Langton) and Cher (Bethannie Hare) are being watched and blackmailed for their deadliest sins by a creepy doll in a sinister new storyline which will see the McQueens in serious danger. They set out to uncover who the blackmailer is, as their darkest secrets are threatened to be revealed.

KURT BENSON IS BACK FROM THE DEAD!

The new 25th birthday trailer teases to the dramatic return of original character Kurt Benson as he rides back into his hometown on his signature motorbike and reunites with his old friend Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard).

MITCHELL FINDS LISA’S BODY, BUT COULD HE BE NEXT?

Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) discovers his cousin, Lisa Loveday’s body hidden in the boot of his brother, Toby’s car, but this could spell serious danger for Mitchell, as murderer Toby catches him, but will he set out to cover his tracks …

YAZZ PROPOSES TO TOM

Emotions are running high as Yazz doubts Tom’s true feelings for her, and in a grand gesture, the teenager proposes to her boyfriend in the middle of the village, but what will he say…

A MURDER, A HIT AND RUN, A DIVORCE AND DRUG DEALING DANGER…

Warren and Felix set out for deadly revenge on their abusive former children’s home carer, Cormac, but Brody worries they have gone too far and killed him… The trailer also teases to an unsuspecting victim being involved in a hit and run, while Tony and Diane battle with a possible divorce and their undying feelings for one another. Juliet becomes Victor’s go to girl as she steps it up a notch and recruits and blackmails Mandy’s young daughter, Ella…

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past