What?! SHOCK KISS for these two Hollyoaks favourites

Some emotional news spurs Sienna Blake and Warren Fox to kiss in next week's Hollyoaks. Uh oh! Is Sienna's partner Brody about to find out?

Passions are going to run high in next week’s Hollyoaks when Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) share a shock kiss!

The exes lock lips in the heat of the moment when they get some life-changing news about their seriously ill son Sebastian.

This weeks’ first-look episode saw Sienna sent into a spin when she received a call from a doctor asking her to come to a meeting to discuss Sebastian who has been battling leukaemia and needed a bone marrow transplant to save his life.

When the meeting was suddenly brought forward, Sienna was out of her mind with worry and became convinced the medics were about to break yet more bad news regarding Sebastian.

Next week, as she and Warren head to the hospital for their appointment, events overcome them and soon afterwards they fall into eachother’s arms for the shock kiss!

Will Sienna’s other half Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) find out about the shock kiss or will Sienna feel compelled to be honest with him and tell Brody the truth?

When Brody gives her a beautiful book that he’s had made for Sebastian and his twin sister, Sophie, Sienna is emotional and realises just how special Brody is to her.

Later on Warren opens up to Sienna, Brody and Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart) about his troubled childhood and some of the experiences he went through at the children’s home where he grew up.

Is Warren angling to get back together with Sienna and should his rival Brody be worried?

Due to the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past