Hollyoaks star Denise Welch reveals ‘People nearly faint when they see me’

It all gets too much for certain music fans...

Hollyoaks star Denise Welch has revealed that some people nearly faint when they set eyes on her.

The actress and presenter says the bizarre reaction is due to the fact that she’s the mum of Matty Healy – lead singer of Brit pop rock band, The 1975.

“If people see me on the street, they have a reaction as if I’m their friend,” says the 62 year old, who has also appeared in the likes of Coronation Street and Waterloo Road, and is a regular panellist on ITV daytime show Loose Women.

“But if they see me at a 1975 concert, they nearly faint, because they feel that they’re one step closer to Matthew. It’s hilarious!”

Matty Healy is Denise’s elder son with second husband, actor Tim Healy. The pair’s other son, Louis, is an actor, and was most recently on screen in Emmerdale, as Sarah Sugden’s drug-dealing pal, Danny Harrington.

Denise – currently playing Hollyoaks’ dance mum from hell, Trish Minniver – adds that, unlike her TV alter-ego, she has never thrust her children into the spotlight, and says the pair are not attracted to fame.

“Both my kids have grown up with parents who are actors,” she continues, “so the great thing is that being famous was never an ambition for them.

“These days, so many people think being famous is a career, and then it hits them in the face when they realise that without any talent to back it up, it’s nothing.

“My kids have both seen the dark side to this business. Matthew wanted to be the best musician he could be. Louis wants to be an incredible actor.

“It’s about the craft for Louis, not about what restaurants you can get into because you’re on the television. He works very hard, and I’m very proud.”

Hollyoaks, featuring Denise Welch, continues on Channel 4.