Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe reveals her all-time favourite episodes as Hollyoaks Favourites gets underway

Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe and her former co-star Joe Thompson share their fond memories of this classic episode and reveal their other favourite Hollyoaks moments they'd love to see again.....

Jennifer Metcalfe, who stars as Hollyoaks’ man-eater Mercedes McQueen and her former co-star Joe Thompson, who played her ill-fated husband Dr Browning, share their fond memories and reveal why they had such a blast filming the episode which saw their characters tie the knot.

Their dramatic wedding episode shown in 2013, kicks off the run of archive instalments that are being shown on E4 as part of the Hollyoaks Favourites series, presented by former Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter (Theresa McQueen) and Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay) while filming on new Hollyoaks episodes has halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Suave but sleazy Dr Paul Browning first met Mercedes McQueen in 2012 during her escort days, and their hook-ups developed into something more serious.

Having embarked on a relationship, they later became engaged but their wedding day was fraught from the offset when Mercedes accused Browning of having an affair with doctor Lindsey Butterfield (who was later revealed to be a serial killer). As it all kicked off and Mercedes and Lindsey got into a vicious catfight, Browning dragged Mercedes kicking and screaming down the aisle as friends and family watched on!

Here Jennifer and Joe share their memories of the classic episode and reveal their other favourites Hollyoaks moments that they’d love to see again…

Why do you think the Mercedes and Dr Browning wedding is kick-starting the Hollyoaks Favourites series?

Joe: “Well it’s pretty action-packed from what I remember! There are fights, revelations, suspense and then romance, topped with maybe the craziest wedding ceremony ever… and that’s saying something! Also, you get all the McQueens, the Roscoes and Lindsey, Jim – and of course it all revolves around Mercedes.”

Jennifer: “I feel so happy that they’re starting the Hollyoaks favourites series with Mercedes and Dr Browning’s wedding. There’s been so many amazing episodes from Hollyoaks, so for them to start with that, I feel very privileged and happy. The wedding episode has got it all, it’s got the tears, it’s got humour, it’s sexy, and it’s sassy. It was a great time. I always look back on it as one of my favourite moments.”

What was it like actually filming it?

Jennifer: “It was long, weddings always are, but fun. As long as you get a good group of people, and there are plenty at Hollyoaks, then you’re always going to have fun. Everyone sort of comes together at weddings, and there are a lot of people that you don’t usually work with.”

Joe: “Yeah it was brilliant. I used to love filming the big set pieces on the show, because you’d get so many of the cast on set at the same time. I remember there was this massive portrait of Mercedes and Browning next to the altar, I couldn’t stop laughing when I first saw it, I thought that was a perfect touch.”

Jennifer: “It was great, we had so much fun filming it, and I get on with Joe like a house on fire so there’s no one I’d rather spend that day with.”

Looking back, has Mercedes changed much since then?

Jennifer: “She’s supposed to have changed, but I really just don’t think she has. I don’t think she’ll ever change fundamentally. She’s had children since then, and she’s lost, and she’s gained, and she’s been through the mill even more than she did up until the Dr Browning point. That has definitely affected her, and her outlook on life, but she’s still the exact same person. I think if Dr Browning were here now she’d still be on and off with him, just because they were so similar.”

And what about Dr Browning… where is he now?

Jennifer: “[laughs] Unfortunately Dr Browning is six feet under. Mercedes really didn’t want to kill him, but she had to! He got his comeuppance in the end. He was a very very bad man, but Joe is living a lovely life down south.”

Joe :“If he was still alive, he would be working as a dodgy, but very expensive, plastic surgeon, in Argentina or something.”

How did you find your time on Hollyoaks Joe?

Joe: “It was crazy, and I absolutely loved it. The production moves so fast that it kind of forces everyone to work well together. Browning was such a treat of a part to play, with such great storylines. I loved working opposite Jen, and was lucky to be part of such a great cast.”

What have you been up to since leaving?





Joe :“I left the show to move to New York and chase down my wife (I managed to avoid getting beaten up on my wedding day). I’ve been doing theatre, TV & film, and voiceovers both here and in the US. I’ve also realised I’m probably never going to play football for Tottenham and England now, so I’ve started doing my coaching badges, and co-founded a football project for refugees in North London.”

What other classic episodes would you both love to see?





Joe: “I’d love to see some stuff from way back at the start, the original cast. It’s always good to go back and see character’s first episodes too, like when the McQueens landed. Or maybe a compilation episode of Hollyoaks best disasters?! Like a Hollyoaks action film!”

Jennifer: “There have been so many over the years. I remember, before I joined Hollyoaks, watching the teacher storyline with Chris Fountain and Ali Bastian. I remember thinking, wow that’s the first time such a daring storyline has been done on screen. So probably that. As for the storylines I’ve been involved in, I loved the train crash, that was brilliant.”

