Hollyoaks actress Ali Bastian has revealed why it was “tough” filming the soap’s controversial storyline, which saw teacher Becca Hayton starting a romance with student Justin Burton.

The memorable storyline aired between 2005 – 2006, and kicked off when Justin was a teenager in high school. Becca ended up falling pregnant with his baby, making their romance even more controversial.

In fact, the storyline was shocking to viewers because it had never been explored on a soap before.

Speaking to Mirror Online, Ali revealed, “It was very intense as we filmed it over a long period of time which is quite unusual for soap.

“Chris was quite young at the time and they gave it a couple of years of seed sowing before they really pushed the button on the storyline.

She added, “As always, Hollyoaks was the first show to address a storyline involving a relationship between student and teacher and even more so putting the female in the role of abusing her position of power – so in that respect it was very ground breaking.”

“It was tough to portray – to stay true to the characters, to free ourselves to play the story without judging our them – although that is of course the natural thing to do as Becca was completely in the wrong.

“I think that meant we had a story line that really challenged viewers perceptions of right and wrong all the way along. It was very cleverly written.”

Hollyoaks is known for tackling difficult subjects, and has done so since the first episode in 1995.

Storylines have included a characters battle with anorexia, a fatal hit and run, and characters starting a romance despite not realising they were related.

