Jorgie Porter returns to Hollyoaks as Theresa McQueen for THIS very special reason

The McQueen family is about to get bigger as Theresa McQueen returns to the fold!
Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

She's back for the soap's 25th birthday...

Theresa McQueen is returning to Hollyoaks and will be part of a huge storyline for the McQueen family this autumn.

Actor Jorgie Porter will reprise her role as the the feisty McQueen whose arrival will form part of the soaps 25th anniversary celebrations.

Jorgie Porter as Theresa McQueen in Hollyoaks

Jorgie Porter is reprising her role as Theresa McQueen

Theresa McQueen left the village in March 2016 as she headed for a better life in Spain with her daughters Kathleen-Angel and Myra-Pocahontas following a turbulent few years of heart-break, affairs and near-death experiences.

Jorgie Porter, Theresa McQueen, Zack Loveday, Hollyoaks

Theresa enjoyed a complicated relationship with her teenage lover Zack Loveday

John Paul McQueen in Hollyoaks

Theresa will be re-united with her McQueen family including John Paul (pictured above)

Theresa will return to Hollyoaks village to reunite with her McQueen family, Mercedes (played by Jennifer Metcalfe), and John Paul (played by James Sutton).

Who shot Mercedes McQueen in Hollyoaks

Will Mercedes McQueen be pleased to see Theresa?

Jorgie will also be filming her first scenes with Chelsee Healey (who plays her cousin, Goldie), David Tag (who plays her cousin, Sylver) and Bethannie Hare (who plays her second-cousin, Cher).

Goldie McQueen played by Chelsee Healey in Hollyoaks

Goldie McQueen

Talking about her return, actress Jorgie Porter said, “I was excited but obviously a bit nervous. What if Theresa has gone out of my body and my mind?

“The anticipation of coming back has taken so long because of lockdown but coming back felt just like home and as if I haven’t even been away for five minutes.”

Sylver McQueen and daughter Cher in Hollyoaks

Sylver McQueen with his daughter Cher who arrived in Hollyoaks earlier this year

She continued, “Everyone’s still the same and they’re all amazing and inviting.

“I’ve been on set a few times now and I’ve had the best time and Theresa has literally jumped right back in to my body and my mind as if she’s never left.”

Theresa will arrive back in the village later this autumn in brand new episodes of Hollyoaks, weeknights on C4, 6:30pm with first look on E4, 7pm.

