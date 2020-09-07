She's back for the soap's 25th birthday...

Theresa McQueen is returning to Hollyoaks and will be part of a huge storyline for the McQueen family this autumn.

Actor Jorgie Porter will reprise her role as the the feisty McQueen whose arrival will form part of the soaps 25th anniversary celebrations.

Theresa McQueen left the village in March 2016 as she headed for a better life in Spain with her daughters Kathleen-Angel and Myra-Pocahontas following a turbulent few years of heart-break, affairs and near-death experiences.

Theresa will return to Hollyoaks village to reunite with her McQueen family, Mercedes (played by Jennifer Metcalfe), and John Paul (played by James Sutton).

Jorgie will also be filming her first scenes with Chelsee Healey (who plays her cousin, Goldie), David Tag (who plays her cousin, Sylver) and Bethannie Hare (who plays her second-cousin, Cher).

Talking about her return, actress Jorgie Porter said, “I was excited but obviously a bit nervous. What if Theresa has gone out of my body and my mind?

“The anticipation of coming back has taken so long because of lockdown but coming back felt just like home and as if I haven’t even been away for five minutes.”

She continued, “Everyone’s still the same and they’re all amazing and inviting.

“I’ve been on set a few times now and I’ve had the best time and Theresa has literally jumped right back in to my body and my mind as if she’s never left.”

Theresa will arrive back in the village later this autumn in brand new episodes of Hollyoaks, weeknights on C4, 6:30pm with first look on E4, 7pm.