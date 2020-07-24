Hollyoaks@25 will revisit Lisa Hunter's self-harm storyline featuring Gemma Atkinson...

Hollyoaks has revealed it will be revisiting Lisa Hunter’s heartbreaking self-harm storyline as part of its Hollyoaks@25 season.

Lisa, played by Gemma Atkinson who later went on to star as Carly Hope in Emmerdale and was a finalist in Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, first joined Hollyoaks in 2001 and was part of the soap until 2005.

Lisa’s self harm storyline was one of the hardest-hitting and began when Lisa, who was very popular at school was subjected to vicious bullying by fellow jealous pupil Steph Dean (Carley Stenson).

Last week, the Channel 4 soap announced it will be starting a new E4 series from Monday 27 July that will cover some its most memorable ever episodes to celebrate the soaps 25th anniversary.

The special scheduling will also fill the hole left by coronavirus-related filming delay.

The Hollyoaks@25 strand will begin on Monday, July 27, and will be looking at the years 1995-2000, kicking off with the soap’s first ever huge stunt, and its first ever evil villain, Rob Hawthorne (pictured above and played by Warren Derosa), as it journeys back to 1999.

A young Tony, Lewis, Ruth and Lucy are in serious danger as they are being held captive in a huge water tank.

How will they escape Rob’s evil plan of vengeance?

The second week beginning on Monday August 3 will be journeying back to 2002 and will focus on the ground-breaking mental health storyline which saw Lisa’s self harming begin.