Hollyoaks fans SLAM Tony’s ‘evil’ dad Edward after this shocking moment

Edward forced Tony into a horrible situation on Tuesday, and Hollyoaks fans weren’t impressed…

Hollyoaks has been exploring a dark storyline recently, as Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is still dealing with PTSD following his experience at Breda’s pig farm.

Edward (Joe McGann) drove Tony back to the scene of his trauma, and forced him into the place where he had been held captive by Breda McQueen. Tony was clearly deeply traumatised by reliving this experience again, pleading with his dad not to make him do it.

Whilst Edward claimed he was doing it as a form of exposure therapy, it seems there’s a much sinister motivation behind it. He’s been trying to drive a wedge between Tony and wife Diane (Alex Flecther), so he can have her for himself.

Hollyoaks shared a recap of Edward’s recent scenes, including his attempts to woo Diane, and the harrowing pig farm scene that angered viewers.

Many fans have branded Edward as “evil” for his treatment of his own son. One wrote, “Edward is so horrible. Poor Tony 🥺 #Hollyoaks”

Another added, “Edward is just plain evil. I always knew it #Hollyoaks.”

A third agreed, writing, “How could Edward do that to Tony?! That’s pure evil!😓😓😓😓😓 #Hollyoaks”

Some were quick to criticise Diane too, for not doing more to help Tony through his trauma. One wrote, “Honestly – I’m a bit annoyed that Diane is acting like a victim, Tony is the one struggling with PTSD. @Hollyoaks #Hollyoaks”

And another agreed, saying, “Why’s Diane making it like it’s an effort and a burden looking after her husband and supporting him after everything he has bloody been through. He was nearly killed and all she cares about is getting her tony back and not supporting what this Tony needs. #Hollyoaks”

If that wasn’t bad enough, once Tony got back from the pig farm with Edward, he was traumatised further after stepping out of the shower and seeing a sinister message written on the steamed up shower mirror.

It read “God is Love”, which was the message sewn into the teddy bear which led him to Breda. Was Edward behind this, or was Tony just seeing things?

We’ll have to wait until the next episode to find out more…

