Hollyoaks fans call for spin off for this unlikely comedy double act!

Last month, Sienna fled the village with her twins after discovering that ex Warren had tricked her into another twisted scheme...

Since then, Hollyoaks fans have seen Warren (Jamie Lomas) turn to his son Joel (Rory Douglas-Speed) and Sienna’s new flame Brody (Adam Woodward) for help.

He has promised to change his ways if the pair can bring Sienna (Anna Passey) and the twins Sophie and Sebastian home safe.

A clip shared by the Hollyoaks Twitter account shows Warren and Brody bickering as they continue their search.

Despite their differences, Warren, Brody and Joel decide to spring into action after receiving a new lead which takes them to Moston, Manchester.

The clip ends with the three of them heding to Moston, despite Warren revealing that he “has history there”. We don’t know what’s going on, but we’re sure drama awaits them!

Even though the storyline is pretty serious, fans have praised Hollyoaks for its humourous elements, especially between Warren and Brody, which has seen them bickering over seemingly trivial things during their unsuccessful search. And it’s even been jokingly suggested they should get their own spin off!

One fan said, “@AJ_Woodward1 @jamielomas1 Brody and Warren make a very good double act!!!! #Hollyoaks”

Another added, “Warren, Brody and Joel are legendary 😂 #hollyoaks”

A third said, “Love Joel, Brody and Warren together 😂😂 #hollyoaks”

And a fourth joked, “Brody and Warren need a spin off show #Hollyoaks”

However, there could be big trouble in store for Warren later in the week, as the trio arrive back in Chester following their trip to Moston. Could history finally be catching up with him when it comes to the twins?

Meanwhile, Tony (Nick Pickard) has been struggling to cope following his ordeal at Breda’s pig farm, and this week will see him making a terrifying return to the scene.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.