Hollyoaks fans react as Warren threatens Liam for messing with Mercedes

You don't mess with Warren Fox!

Hollyoaks fans are thrilled that bad boy Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is back, after hooking up with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Warren is currently investigating who shot Mercedes, after she received one of James Nightingale’s (Gregory Finnegan) threatening notes.

Recently James confessed he was behind the shooting to his mum Marnie (Lysette Anthony), but will he be able to get away with it?

Warren was left furious after Liam and his cronies smashed up The Loft, upsetting Mercedes.

He told Mercedes, “I can’t believe he’s done this! You should have let me go over there last night.”

During a heated discussion, Mercedes told Warren that she’d keep her mouth shut about the shooting, saying, “You don’t know what he’s capable of.” But it seems that Warren is already on the warpath.

Warren was quick to confront Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan), saying, “I wanted to teach you that it’s not okay to go around terrorising Mercedes.”

To which Liam casually responded, “And how are you going to do that?”

Warren then threatens Liam, telling him he’s going to “flatten” him and his two mates. But has Warren finally met his match?

Fans seem to be right behind Warren though, taking to Twitter to hope he teaches Liam a lesson.

One wrote, “May god help you Liam Donovan now that Warren Fox is your enemy @Hollyoaks@jamielomas1 #byeLiam #Hollyoaks”

Another added, “Warren Vs Liam. Idk if you man know about Warren Fox boyyy but all money will always be on him. #hollyoaks”

A third said, “Warren vs Liam…watch out Liam – watch out Hollyoaks!!! #Hollyoaks”

Another simply said, “Liam v Warren is going to be good #Hollyoaks”

But not everyone is convinced that Warren will win this, as it seems Liam has got some tricks up his sleeve too.

One fan added, “I’m actually torn with regards to Liam and Warren because Warren may be the strongest of the two but Liam’s no idiot; he’s quick, nifty, sharp battle of wits as well as strength? #hollyoaks”

This could shape up to be one thrilling rivalry, and knowing Warren and Liam neither will go down easily.

But who will win?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.