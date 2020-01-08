Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard would love original LEGEND Will Mellor to return as Jambo!

Could Will Mellor make a return as Jambo for the show's 25th anniversary in October?

Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard has revealed he’d love Will Mellor to make a return as classic character Jambo.

Like Nick as Tony Hutchinson, Will Mellor was part of the show’s original cast, playing Tony’s pal James ‘Jambo’ Bolton from 1995 to 1998.

The soap will turn 25 later this year and in a chat with The Sun Nick revealed that Will Mellor is one of the actors he’d love to see make a comeback.

“Will Mellor, absolutely! I’d love them all to come back, but the sad thing is that most of my closest friends in the show, their characters are dead.

“James Redmond is always a good one, he’s been back a couple of times here and there, Davina [Taylor]’s been back. I think they will probably do something along those lines but I don’t really want to speculate as to what.

“I’m 44 now and a lot of the cast, they’re all lovely but I’m a bit older than a lot of them, so they are all doing things I was doing twenty years ago! So those older characters, they’re my group of people I was doing it with [at the start], so whenever they come back it’s always fun for me.”

Of course, Tony has just narrowly escaped death after being held prisoner by serial killer Breda McQueen. Nick said he’d been “overwhelmed” by the response to the storyline and fans are of course thrilled that Tony has survived.

Nick Pickard did have an acting career before making his Hollyoaks debut in the show’s very first episode on 23rd October 1995. Among his other credits are EastEnders and Grange Hill.

But to Hollyoaks fans he will always be Nick and it looks like now he’ll survive long enough for the show’s 25th anniversary!

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4

Main picture of Will Mellor as Jambo: Alamy Stock Photo