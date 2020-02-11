Things are only set to get worse for the struggling Morgan family...

Just when it seemed life couldn’t get more complicated for the Morgan family, Justin and his siblings are dealt two devastating blows in today’s Home and Away.

Home and Away fans have watched Justin and Mason struggling with the fact Tori is still fighting for her life in a coma, where she has been since suffering complications after giving birth to baby Grace.

But while Grace is being well looked after by her dad, Robbo, Justin is at a loss about how to help Tori, who is still not showing any signs of making any sort of recovery.

This week Justin has been to the city to see his sister again and this time talk to her doctor about what the future might hold for Tori.

It was a conversation that he and Mason were hoping to avoid, but while Mason, who is training to be a doctor just like his big sister, sees things in a more medical manner, Justin is thinking with his heart and can’t bear the thought of his sister never waking up.

But Justin and Mason return to Summer Bay today with the devastating news that the doctors don’t think there is much more they can do for Tori and have suggested they move her to a brain specialist hospital.

Justin isn’t happy about the move and doesn’t know what to do for the best, and when people start to talk about Tori in the past tense, he gets angry and retreats into himself again.

However, things are only set to get worse when Robbo delivers a second blow to Justin when he reveals his plans to move to his parents’ farm, taking Jasmine and Grace with him.

Robbo thinks being in the country will give his daughter the best start in life, with wide, open spaces and her family around her.

But Justin is fuming… accusing Robbo of giving up hope that Tori will ever wake up.

Clearly the thought of Robbo taking his niece away while Tori is still so sick is heartbreaking for Justin, but will be manage to persuade Robbo to stay?

And what if Tori does wake up – surely she will want to get to know the daughter she’s not even properly met yet?

Watch Home and Away every weekday at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5