We have got the exclusive first UK interview with Dan Ewing as he returns to Home and Away as Heath Braxton...

Home and Away fans have been waiting the best part of five years for Dan Ewing to make his return to Summer Bay. But, the wait is finally over, and we have got all the exclusive gossip from the River Boy himself.

Fans of the soap will remember Dan first appeared as Heath Braxton back in February 2011, when he and his two brothers arrived in Summer Bay to cause trouble.

Dubbed the ‘bad-boy surf gang with dodgy reputations’ there was no end of drama surrounding the Braxton brothers, and wherever Heath and his older brother Darryl ‘Brax’ Braxton and their younger sibling, Casey, went, trouble was sure to follow.

He’s back!

After Dan was spotted filming on the Home and Away set in August last year alongside Rob Kipa-Williams (Ari Parata), Ethan Browne (Tane Parata) and Patrick O’Connor (Dean Thompson) fans were sent into a frenzy at the thought of seeing Heath back in the Bay.

But, the wait to have the River Boy back on our screens is almost over, because we can reveal Heath will return in late February… and although it’s only for a guest appearance, we promise it will be worth the wait.

Speaking about arriving back on the Home and Away set, Dan told us that he couldn’t wait to get stuck in…

“It’s been too long! I love this show. I love the incredible production team, the brilliant crew and my talented cast mates.

“I am eternally grateful to the Home and Away family for helping propel my career to where it is today.

“Without my time in Summer Bay I wouldn’t be booking leads in big budget US studio projects, of that I am certain.”

Dreaming of Heath

But when it comes to stepping back into the shoes of Heath Braxton, Dan admitted his return is all down to a dream!

“I hope she doesn’t mind me saying but our fearless leader and Series Producer Lucy Addario had a dream about me!

“Ok, well, not me… but about Heath returning to help ‘sort out’ a situation in the 2021 season return storyline.

“Our brilliant Script Producer Louise Bowes called me to talk about what they had in mind and I was on set the very next week!”

Catching up with old friends

But while he’s happy to be back on his old stomping ground and catching up with his former colleagues, Dan admitted there are a lot of new names and faces to remember, too…

“The cast are pretty much all newbies to me! The crew, however, was pretty much all the same.

“That for me really sums up what this show is about.

“The minimal crew turnover, sure in this business there will always be people who come and go but to see so many familiar faces is a true testament to the family environment Home and Away cultivates.

“It was truly like I never left! I picked up conversations I started 4 years ago like it was 4 minutes!

“We shared photos of our kids, compared grey hairs… and simply reconnected with old mates. I can safely say I haven’t laughed on a set as much since I was with them last.”

But what has Heath been up to since we last saw him in Summer bay?

The wait to find out is almost over, because viewers can expect Dan’s scenes to air in late February in the UK.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1:15pm and 6pm on Channel 5.