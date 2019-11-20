Home and Away favourite in DANGER as REVENGE plan takes a sinister turn

There's danger lurking in Home and Away when one Summer Bay resident finds themselves under attack...

Today’s Home and Away sees Willow Harris and Dean Thompson struggling to work out why Bella Nixon tried to burn down Salt… and they’re shocked when they discover the depth of the teenagers hate for Mackenzie Booth.

Home and Away fans saw Mackenzie call time on her romance with police officer Colby Thorne earlier this week when the reality of his dangerous job became too much for her.

She eventually sat Colby down after her had been punched in the face by a raging Robbo and told him that she couldn’t cope with seeing him get hurt all the time, and ended their romance for good.

But while Colby understandably took the news badly, someone else who has struggled to cope with Mackenzie’s dumping is Bella.

The teeter lashed out yesterday by trying to burn down Mackenzie’s restaurant, Salt, but thankfully Willow and Dean caught her just in time.

However, instead of showing remorse for her knee-jerk actions, today’s Home and Away sees Bella lashing out yet again, more determined than ever to get revenge on an unsuspecting Mackenzie.

When Dean’s attempts to talk some sense into Bella have zero effect, Willow decides to try and get through to her woman-to-woman. However, it is Irene who comes up with the theory that perhaps it’s not just Colby who is feeling abandoned by Mackenzie.

Bella grew closer to Mackenzie after she offered her support after her abuser Tommy’s trial recently, and Willow releases that perhaps she needs to reassure Bella that she and Mackenzie can still be friends even if she isn’t dating Colby.

Bella is adamant that Willow has got it all wrong and tells them she wants nothing to do with Mackenzie.

But with her vendetta clearly far from over, just how much danger is Mackenzie in as Bella becomes fixated on getting revenge?

