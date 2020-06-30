Aussie soap star Georgie Parker shares why Roo Stewart’s latest storyline with newcomer Evan Slater has been such an emotional one...

Home and Away actress Georgie Parker chatted with whatsontv.co.uk about the latest big family twist for Roo Stewart that has heartbreaking consequences for the Stewart family.

When the mysterious Evan Slater (Cameron Daddo) rocked up in the Bay – guitar case in hand – Roo’s nephew Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) discovered he’s his long lost father!

Ever the protective aunt, Roo was devastated to discover an evasive Cameron is hiding that he has terminal cancer.

“One of the reasons why Roo understands Evan’s point of view is her own dysfunctional connection to her daughter Martha as she really royally screwed up that relationship,” explained Georgie.

“She understands why Evan’s come to the Bay and why he wants to make a connection.”

And that’s not the only connection that Evan makes as Roo is soon drawn to the talented drifter.

Georgie revealed that actor Cameron Daddo put a lot of feeling into the role: “Cameron played all these little moments and they were so subtle.

“It was a great way of fleshing out this man who was such a handsome man with so much life and so many stories, so it was a very emotional time for us all.”

A blast from the past

Georgie has worked with Cameron before, although he’s also spent a lot of time in the States on shows such as NCIS and 24. He’s also a musician and released his first album in 1993.

“We started acting at the same time and then we worked together on a miniseries called Scorched,” Georgie shared. “He played the fire chief of Sydney and I played the bad prime minister!”

The actor surprised Georgie and the cast when he put his musical skills to good use after the script called for Evan to show off his song writing talents with a gig at Salt.

A song from the heart

“Cameron, to his credit, said, ‘If Evan is going to write a song for Ryder then I’ll write it!’ Georgie revealed.

“He just made up this song one weekend for Evan to play to Ryder. It’s the most beautiful song about when you look at the moon and think of the night your son was born. Everyone cried!”

Cameron’s song, Son and Moon, went down so well on the show, that he’s recorded it as a single and it was released for streaming in May.

The EP is due to go on sale in July.

According to Georgie, that’s just how Cameron rolls…

“He’s one of those guys that rocks up, buys you a coffee, plays the guitar and then drives home and has a surf on the way back!”

