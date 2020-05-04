Jasmine Delaney takes the first steps to move forward after losing husband Robbo...

There is drama in today’s Home and Away when one of Summer Bay’s Jasmine Delaney is hit with a terrifying reminder of husband Robbo’s death.

Home and Away fans know that Jasmine has been to hell and back in the last year.

Not only did she find herself kidnapped and held hostage by a gang targeting her husband, Robbo, but she was caught up in a hospital siege before losing Robbo following a dramatic car crash.

Since losing the love of her life, Jasmine has been trying to piece her world back together, and spending time with Robbo’s baby daughter, Grace, and her mum, Tori, have helped.

But today sees Tori heading back to Northern Districts Hospital for the first time, not just following maternity leave, but also after losing Robbo and also her younger brother, Mason.

It’s a huge moment for Tori as she steps back into her role at the hospital, but little does she know Jasmine is also heading back to work for the first time since Robbo’s death in a bid to support her friend.

Tori is thrilled to see Jasmine and the pair are a force to be reckoned with as they join forces in their roles, and it soon becomes clear that they are helping one another though the trauma of being back in the same place both Robbo and Mason died.

But when a patient comes in with similar injuries to Robbo’s Jasmine freezes, reminded of ghosts from her past, and while Tori springs into action to save his life, all Jasmine can see his her late husband lying on the hospital bed.

Tori protects Jasmine by dealing with the situation, and she is there for her friend as she is overwhelmed with memories of Robbo.

Will both Jasmine and Tori be able to move forward as they’re faced with so many reminders of those they have lost every day?

Home and Away will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5.