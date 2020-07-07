John Palmer makes a heartbreaking confession from his hospital bed today...

There is heartache heading for Home and Away today when Summer Bay favourite John Palmer finds his health on the line.

Home and Away fans will have seen John fighting for his life yesterday after he was rushed to hospital after collapsing.

Thankfully Tori Morgan was on hand to give John the care that he needed, but despite initially thinking he was having a stroke, it turned out John had a brain aneurysm.

John’s wife, Marilyn Chambers, was beside herself with worry, convinced that her making him live in a caravan for the past few weeks is what caused him to fall ill.

Things took a turn for the worst when John the started to bleed from the nose and mouth, leaving Marilyn fearing the worst.

John in danger?

Today’s Home and Away sees John stabilised and rushed for more scans, but it is clear Tori is concerned the John’s blood clot is deep.

With his speech slurred and his motor skills and memory severely effected, things don’t look good for John, and Marilyn’s fussing around him isn’t helping.

John’s confession in Home and Away…

In the end John makes the heartbreaking confession to Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) that he doesn’t want Marilyn seeing him looking so helpless, and asks him to take her home.

Alf understands, but trying to get Marilyn to leave John’s bedside is easier said than done.

How will Marilyn take the news when she discovers John doesn’t wants her at the hospital?

And can John make a full recovery?

Watch Home and Away every weekday at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5