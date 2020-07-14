All change at Home and Away as THREE main characters exit

It's all change in Summer Bay...

There are three big names making their departure from Home and Away in the coming weeks as characters Ben and Maggie Astoni leave Summer Bay, along with relative newcomer Gemma Parata.

Home and Away fans know that episodes aired in Australia are a few months ahead of what we are watching in the UK… and currently in Australia Maggie and Ben are getting ready to leave Summer Bay.

Fans have watched the pair’s marriage put to the test over the last year thanks to Ben’s mental health struggles, and more recently when Maggie’s life-long secret was revealed.

The last few weeks have seen Maggie’s secret that she slept with Ben’s brother years ago before they got married threaten to tear their marriage apart.

But thankfully it seems there is hope for the couple working their way through the trouble because in Australia fans have watched them preparing to leave for Italy.

Long-time fans of the soap will remember the couple were on the verge of taking the trip of a lifetime in Italy when Maggie was diagnosed with cancer.

Heading off to Italy

But now the pair are planning to take that trip after all – and without taking their daughters Coco and Ziggy with them.

As Home and Away actors Kestie Morassi and Rohan Nichol, better known as Summer Bay’s Maggie and Ben, make their departure from the show, Kestie told Australian magazine New Idea that she has high hopes for Ben and Maggie’s marriage…

“I like to believe Maggie and Ben are going to be able to work through any issues they have and grow old together.

“It’s what they’ve always imagined for their future.”

Kestie also admitted that working at Home and Away has been a career highlight…

“I expected it to be wonderful and exciting, but I didn’t expect to fall so deeply in love with the people I worked with.

“I can’t tell you the joy this job has brought me.”

But there is hope the couple might return one day, because they won’t be killed off in a dramatic stunt…

“We drive off into the sunset,” admits Kestie. “They seem to have left it very open, which is nice.

Actress Bree Peters, better known to soap fans as Gemma Parata, has also left the soap in Australia.

Her character departed Summer Bay to scatter the ashes of her late husband Mikaere back in New Zealand.

