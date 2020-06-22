Ryder Jackson finds his past catching up with him in today's Home and Away...

There is shock in Home and Away today when Ryder Jackson gets an unwelcome visit from his dad, Evan Slater, who he hasn’t seen since he was a baby.

After a lifetime of living without knowing who is dad is, Evan’s arrival leaves Ryder fuming… and at first he doesn’t even believe that this man is who he claims to be.

But when Evan maintains that he is his father, Ryder is forced to call his mum, Quinn Jackson, to find out more.

Ryder is speechless when his mum confirms Evan is his father… but that doesn’t mean the teenager wants to get to know this man who has suddenly reappeared in his life.

Despite Evan’s attempts to connect with his son in today’s Home and Away, Ryder holds his dad at arm’s length, now wanting to know anything about him.

Even Evan’s attempts to talk to Roo are fruitless, leaving him facing the fact he might have to leave Summer Bay without even having the chance to explain to Ryder why he left all those years ago.

A blast from the past for Ryder

Eventually Evan finds his way into the house to speak to Ryder and explains that he tried to find Ryder when he would have been about two years old.

But it is too little too late for Ryder and he throws his dad out again.

Realising that he is wasting his time, Evan makes the decision to leave Summer Bay.

But before he goes, Ryder’s dad gives his business card to Roo in the vain hope that his son might one day ask for it.

But is this really the last we will see of Evan?

And what made him come back?

Did he really just return to make amends with Ryder after all this time?

Or is there more to his mysterious arrival than he is letting on?

Watch Home and Away every weekday at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5