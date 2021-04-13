Home and Away star Kawakawa Fox-Reo explains how Nikau Parata digs deep into the family roots to bring his uncle Ari Parata back from the brink...

Home and Away star Kawakawa Fox-Reo has revealed that teen Nikau Parata turns to the Maori family’s close spiritual bonds, as uncle Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) fights for his life.

Recent shocking events saw Ari mown down by a dangerous criminal, after getting the family mixed up in a drug gang warfare – that also saw Nik and the teens held hostage!

Fighting for his life!

With Ari in a medically induced coma after suffering multiple injuries in the hit-and-run, Nikau – and Ari’s brother Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) – are distraught.

“Nikau is really scared he’s going to lose his uncle,” shared Kawakawa.

“It’s really, really scary and he’s not sure if he’s going to survive.”

As Doctor Christian Green prepares to bring Ari out of the coma, the family are warned that it’s touch-and-go whether he’ll make it.

Nikau calls for help from the Parata family ‘pounami’ – a sacred Maori talisman – asking the family ancestors to bring Ari safely back to them. Will Ari pull through?

Family values

Kiwi actor Kawakawa has enjoyed exploring his fictional family’s heritage on the show.

When the Paratas first joined Summer Bay, we were introduced to elements of their Maori culture.

“I admire the fact that the family has quite a spiritual background, that’s something I’m proud of,” he insisted.

“It’s an important part of who I am and something I draw strength from in my work and the relationships I create outside of work.”

Learning curve

Kawakawa has been on the soap for over a year now, after moving to Sydney from his native New Zealand.

The young actor has already notched up several dramatic storylines.

He has also enjoyed a romantic pairing between Nikau and fellow troubled teen Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).

“I’ve learned lots about myself as an actor and also as an individual,” he revealed.

“I feel lucky to be part of the Home and Away family.”

Is there more drama to come for Nikau?

“I think he’s going to be in for a bit of a ride,” teased Kawakawa!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR