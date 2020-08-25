Home and Away’s Emily Weir reveals Mackenzie Booth bombshell!

Home and Away star Emily Weir talks Mackenzie Booth love shock, nightclub scraps, and why Home and Away is her dream role

Home and Away’s Mackenzie Booth is usually super straight-laced but somehow she’s ended up in an awkward love triangle… With two of the hottest hunks in Summer Bay!

Actress Emily Weir shared her thoughts on Mac’s man trouble with whatsontv.co.uk and revealed the bombshell secret is about to explode.

Salt owner Mackenzie Booth has always been self-assured when it comes to business but it’s a different matter in her love life.

After the breakdown of a tricky relationship with cop Colby Thorne, Mac was keen to keep things simple. Instead, she’s stumbled straight into more drama!

“Post her break up with Colby, Mackenzie found her mojo. When Ari Parata kept coming into Salt as an afternoon ritual she thought, ‘You’re pretty hot, we have a nice conversation and I want some fun’,” explained Emily.

“Colby being the town cop and having a young sister, Bella, with a lot of troubles, she never felt number one. Ari’s groundedness and calmness was attractive to her.”

Mac finds temptation!

Things started to turn a bit more serious with Ari, but then his bad boy brother Tane Parata came into the picture. Tane’s flirty banter sent Mac into a head spin!

“The swagger and the cheekiness of Tane is something that her and Ari don’t particularly have,” confessed Emily.

“Even though Ari is this stable, protective man and he idolises Mackenzie there doesn’t seem to be that chemistry that her and Tane have.”

Mortified when she realises she’s flirting back, Mac confessed her dangerous attraction to brother Dean Thompson, who voiced his concerns.

Mac attempted to keep temptation out of the way but, with the younger Parata brother now working at Salt, it’s a tough ask.

Drama on the dance floor

An unexpected night out clubbing with Dean’s girlfriend Ziggy Astoni sees Mac’s jealousy flare when brash newcomer to the bay Amber Simmons plays Tane off against another man.

“There’s a tussle between Amber and Mac in the nightclub!” revealed Emily.

“Mackenzie tries to be a good girl and do the right thing. When she sees Amber being really free and open it really gets under her skin.”

With Amber guessing Mac’s got the hots for Tane, it’s not long before Ari realises that there’s something up and he confronts her…

“She realises that maybe this whole thing with Tane was her way of self destructing out of fear of falling in love. The whole experience becomes about Mac opening her heart in a real way to Ari,” admitted Emily.

Although Emily is sure that Mac’s made her choice, we’re not so sure that a smitten Tane will give up the chase. This story seems far from over!

Mackenzie Booth is ideal role

Emily confessed that she’s loved playing Mac’s latest storyline.

“It wasn’t hard to play between these two brooding beautiful men. Aren’t they divine! Rob Kipa-Williams and Ethan Browne (who play Ari and Tane) are a joy to work with.

“But it’s a tricky tightrope to walk because you don’t want to become the unlikeable person who is taking a thrill out of two brothers breaking up a family,” she insisted.

Home and Away is Emily’s first big TV role and this December marks two years since she first stepped on set.

“It’s been my dream come true, I can’t even tell you,” enthused the actress, who grew up in Brisbane, Eastern Australia.

“I wrote to the producers when I was 12 years old and I begged them to write me into the show as Vinnie Patterson (Ryan Kwanten’s) long lost little sister!

“Mac is so fun as she’s a busy girl and a boss lady and she’s a bit of a point of difference from the other women in the bay.

It’s so fun to play her, with her high heels, trotting along in the sand! It’s a really great role.”

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5