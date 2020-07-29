Homes Under the Hammer restarts filming reveals Martin Roberts

We want to nose around some properties again!

Homes Under the Hammer star Martin Roberts has revealed that the hugely popular property show is restarting filming.

Like many series, Homes Under the Hammer had to stop filming due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Martin has now tweeted the happy news that he’s about to shoot his first Homes Under the Hammer since lockdown.

Martin revealed that he was heading down to a property in Devon. “It’s going to be really interesting to see how it goes, I think it’s me and a cameraman, so it’s going to be interesting.”

He told his Twitter followers he’d take some pictures.

The show, which first started in 2003, has become a stalwart of BBC1’s daytime schedule, so the broadcaster will no doubt be delighted to have it back up and running.

Martin originally fronted Homes Under the Hammer with Lucy Alexander. She left in 2018 and the team is now Martin, ex footballer Dion Dublin and Martel Maxwell.

Martin Roberts for Strictly Come Dancing?

Meanwhile, Martin has hinted he’d like to be part of Strictly Come Dancing 2020. Also on Twitter Martin said he’d “love” to be part of the show.

Martin has got form when it comes to reality television. He was on Celebrity MasterChef in 2010 and also on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2010. Martin’s also in the past popped up on Pointless and Hole in the Wall. Other stars rumoured to be joining this year’s Strictly include Myleene Klass and Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing, who had to be pull out last year after suffering an injury in rehearsals.

Homes Under the Hammer continues on BBC1. It’s not yet been revealed when the new epiosdes about to be filmed will be shown.