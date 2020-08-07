Honour ITV – air date, cast, trailer for the Keeley Hawes true crime drama

Keeley Hawes stars as a cop on a quest for justice

Honour, coming soon to ITV, is a new Keeley Hawes factual drama about the real-life so-called honour killing of Banaz Mahmod, who was murdered by members of her own family for falling in love with the wrong man.

The Bodyguard actress plays the real-life detective who brought five killers to justice in the heartbreaking true story. Twenty-year-old Banaz was murdered in London in 2006.

When is Honour on ITV?

ITV has announced that Honour is part of its autumn line-up, although an exact release date has yet to be announced.

What is Honour about?

Written by Vanity Fair’s Gwyneth Hughes, Honour centres on Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode’s passionate quest for justice. Goode was determined to discover the fate of missing Banaz.

She soon found out that Banaz had gone to the police five times to report threats from her own family. Goode was mortified to discover that her colleagues had missed these repeated chances to save Banaz. ITV says “this tense and emotionally vivid drama brings Caroline’s long and unwavering quest to life.”

Who’s in the cast of ITV’s Honour?

Keeley Hawes, best known for The Durrells, Bodyguard and Line of Duty, stars as Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode. Keeley says: “In a time where honour killings are still rife, it is critical to shine a light on such an important subject.

“Banaz Mahmod’s story, and DCI Goode’s subsequent investigation, is certainly one that needs to be told and I am proud to be a part of it.”

Meanwhile, Buket Komur plays Banaz. Buket’s credits include What Is Your Name.

How many episodes is Honour?

Two. There are just two parts in the series, both one-hour long.

Is there a trailer for Honour?

Not yet, but hopefully there will be one soon.