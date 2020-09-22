Horror in Coronation Street when a child VANISHES next week

There is trouble heading for the Bailey family...

There is drama in Coronation Street next week when little Tianna Vickers is kidnapped in broad daylight – by dad Michael Bailey.

Coronation Street fans have watched Michael fighting to be a part of his daughter’s life for months.

And next week sees him desperately trying to build a future with Grace Vickers by asking her to marry him.

However, things don’t quite go to plan…

When Michael drops to one knee and pops the question, he doesn’t get the reaction that he was hoping for when Grace tells him she has got something huge of her own to tell him.

Grace drops a bombshell

Grace breaks Michael’s heart by announcing she is moving to Spain and taking Tianna with her.

Realising that he isn’t part of Grace’s plan, Michael takes matters into his own hands and decides to stop her leaving the country with his daughter.

The next thing the Bailey family know, Grace has arrived on their doorstep in a panic, revealing that Michael has kidnapped Tianna in broad daylight from outside her house.

Fretting that Tianna and Michael seem to have vanished into thin air, Ed panics when Grace tells him that she has no option but to call the police.

Heading out to look for Michael himself, Ed finally tracks him down in Victoria Garden with Tianna.

Ed persuades his son to come home, but as they get back the police arrive and arrest Michael for child abduction.

Michael soon finds himself being questioned by the police, but he admits to taking his daughter and tells them that he knows what he did was wrong.

As he pleads with the police that he just couldn’t bear to be separated from his little girl, will the police realise his anguish and be lenient?

Or is Michael’s week about to go from bad to worse?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.