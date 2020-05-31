Horror in Coronation Street as this SICKENING secret is unearthed

Geoff Metcalfe's lies are starting to unravel...

There is shock in Coronation Street next week when Yasmeen Metcalfe reveals the truth about her abusive husband, Geoff, giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

With Geoff home from hospital and recovering with his family around him, he’s still playing the victim role to perfection.

However, his house of cards is threatening to fall down around him next week as secrets about his abusive behaviour towards Yasmeen start to be unearthed.

When Geoff finally gets the green light to get back into number 6, Alya is fuming that changing the locks hasn’t stopped him getting access to the home he shared with Yasmeen.

But Geoff is more worried about retrieving the hidden camera from its secret location in the house, and it’s not long before he is logging into his account and deleting the footage of his final argument with Yasmeen.

However, just as he is getting rid of the evidence that Yasmeen attacked him in self defence, Tim walks into the room and catches him red handed. Will Geoff be able to worm himself out of this one?

But even if he does manage to pull the wool over Tim’s eyes, Geoff is still in danger of being caught out when Imran goes through his bank accounts and discovers that he has been spending all his spare time in a bar in town.

Alya is shocked when she confronts her gran and Yasmeen admits that Geoff had been hiring escorts – but while she is sickened by the truth finally being revealed, Alya is glad they now have something concrete that could help Yasmeen’s case.

Sally is equally as stunned when Alya informs her of Geoff’s penchant for prostitutes and, while Tim is disbelieving of Alya’s accusations, Geoff’s discomfort at the suggestion speaks volumes.

With his image being more and more tarnished by the day, Geoff realises that the truth is going to come out in court and admits that he did spend time with escorts.

However, once again, Geoff manages to turn the situation around on Yasmeen and tells Tim and Sally that he only went elsewhere because his wife was refusing to sleep with him.

Sally is disgusted by the whole thing, but Tim believes that this could work in Geoff’s favour because it gives Yasmeen a motive to try and kill him.

As Geoff heads to the police to make sure he gets his version of events in first, Yasmeen reluctantly reveals to a disgusted Alya that Geoff gave her a STI.

Alya is sickened and begs her gran to expose Geoff for who he really is when their time in court arrives. But will Yasmeen go through with it?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.