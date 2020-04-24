HORROR in EastEnders as THIS Walford favourite VANISHES into thin air

There is panic in next week's EastEnders when a Walford favourite goes missing...

Whitney Dean’s friends and family start to fear the worst in next week’s EastEnders when they discover she has gone missing… but will they work to where she has really gone?

The last EastEnders fans saw of Whitney was on Tuesday night (21st April) when she was held at knifepoint by Leo King’s deranged mum, Michaela.

But with Whitney perviously planning to do a runner from the Square before she had a sudden change of heart, it seems her friends and family start to think she has just fled the Square.

Whitney’s lawyer Gray is alarmed when he realises she is missing, and when Sonia finds a letter from Whitney she reads it and instantly assumes that she has fled Walford.

But EastEnders fans will know that Whitney has actually been accosted by Michaela, and after seeing what Leo and Tony are both capable of when it comes to Whitney, we dread to think what Michaela has planned.

Meanwhile, back in Walford, Gray is forced to cover Whitney’s absence when his boss, Laura, arrives on the Square for a meeting about the upcoming court case.

As things get seriously strained for Gray, he finds the pressure rising, and soon he is taking his stress out on wife Chantelle.

As everyone searches for Whitney, Chantelle tries to be there for Gray, knowing he is struggling with everything going on. But will she end up paying the price for his work stress?

With Whitney looking like she could be in big danger at the hands of Michaela, will anyone be able to work out where she is before something sinister happens?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.