HORROR in Emmerdale as THIS village favourite VANISHES

Vinny Dingle is about to have his life turned upside down...









There is panic in next week’s Emmerdale when Vinny Dingle vanishes into thin air after discovering new friend ‘Alex’ is actually his dad.

Emmerdale fans have watched Paul Ashdale worm his way into Vinny’s affections for weeks after befriending his son at the scrap yard.

But while Paul, who is pretending to be a random stranger called Alex, knows exactly who Vinny is, poor Vinny has absolutely no idea that his new friend is actually his biological dad.

Viewers will know that Mandy Dingle has raised Vinny since he was a small boy after Paul walked out on them both while she was dating him.

But instead of handing Vinny over to the authorities, Mandy made the bold decision to raise Vinny as her own, and until recently the rest of the Dingles had no idea.

But since the news that Mandy isn’t Vinny’s biological mum has been revealed, the Dingle family have welcomed him into the fold with open arms, leaving him thrilled.

However, Paul is about to throw a spanner into the works when his true identity is revealed next week.

Mandy is fuming that Paul is getting close to Vinny and his cover is almost blown when Paul chats to his son and lets slip that he already knows Mandy.

Vinny is confused and quizzes his ‘friend’ on what he meant… but luckily for Paul he manages to cover his tracks.

Realising that Paul is getting too close for comfort, Mandy messages him from Vinny’s phone and arranges a meet up.

When Paul arrives at the Dingles he is shocked to see Mandy waiting for him instead of Vinny, and they’re soon at each other’s throats.

Mandy begs Paul to stay away from his son, but things soon start to get out of hand when Vinny arrives home while they are arguing.

Mandy does her best to cover what is going on, but Paul has had enough and confesses to a stunned Vinny that he is actually his long-lost dad.

Vinny is reeling at the life-changing bombshell that has just been dropped on him, and he races out of the house.

Mandy goes after him, but everyone starts to panic when Vinny is nowhere to be found.

As the Dingles search desperately for a heartbroken Vinny, Mandy worries when he is nowhere to be found.

Has Mandy lost him for good this time?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.