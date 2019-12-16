There is drama heading to Coronation Street next year when some of the cobbles' best-loved characters find themselves caught up in danger...

It has been revealed that 2020 will bring danger and drama to some of Coronation Street’s most popular characters when a trip to Blackpool goes seriously wrong.

Cast and crew have been working on location in the seaside resort, filming some huge scenes that will see Mary Taylor, Sean Tully, Jenny Connor, Rita Tanner and Sally Metcalfe all caught up in a drama involving a bus.

Paparazzi photos show the friends’ fun day out to the coast taking a sinister turn when an ambulance turns up at the scene and Sean is seen in a panic, directing the paramedic to the accident.

But what could have happened that has left some of the cobbles’ most-loved residents in need of medical attention?

Another photo shows Rita at the wheel of the bus… could she have been the cause of an accident that has left everyone in danger?

Rita is set to have a worrying Christmas when she finds herself alone for the festive season.

After telling everyone that she is going away for Christmas, she is then left in peril when her Christmas tree collapses on top of her as she struggles to hang fairy lights on it.

After getting trapped under the tree, Rita is left in danger for days when no one knows she is there, and with everyone thinking she is away, no one thinks to rescue her.

With Rita at the centre of these latest paparazzi photos, it seems she will be rescued from her tree drama in the nick of time… but the ordeal is set to haunt her well into the new year.

Could her loneliness be the catalyst for this new drama heading to our scenes early next year?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Coronation Street’s hour-long special airs at 8pm on ITV on Christmas Day