HORROR in Home and Away when a baby VANISHES into thin air

The Morgan family are beside themselves when baby Grace goes missing...

Today’s Home and Away sees Tori Morgan face every parent’s worst nightmare when her daughter, Grace, goes missing after being taken by Jasmine Delaney.

Home and Away fans have watched poor Jasmine struggling to cope with losing her husband, Robbo, only to then discover that she was unexpectedly pregnant with his baby.

However, her happiness was short-lived when she then discovered she’d had a phantom pregnancy, bringing her world crashing down once again.

But while the pain of losing the baby she believed she was having hit Jasmine hard, instead of confronting it, she put it to one side and focused her attention on Robbo’s daughter, Grace, instead.

However, today’s Home and Away sees Jasmine overstep the mark when it comes to Grace when she takes her from Marilyn’s care without telling Tori.

After lying to Marilyn that Tori wants her to look after Grace for the day, Jasmine takes the baby away, leaving Marilyn confused and hurt.

The hunt for Grace begins…

Worried that she has done something wrong, Marilyn wonders about calling Tori, but knowing she is at work, she doesn’t want to bother her.

It’s only when Leah and Irene tell her that she should definitely get in touch with Tori that Marilyn calls and discovers Jasmine lied to her about taking the baby.

But while Grace is safe and sound with Jasmine, going for a walk and having a bottle at Colby’s house, no one knows where Jasmine has disappeared to and panic sets in.

Knowing that Jasmine hasn’t been in a good place recently, Justin sets out to find his niece.

Is Grace in danger?

But when he can’t track her down, he starts to think the worst.

Thankfully he eventually discovers Jasmine is with Colby and finds them with Grace at the pier apartment.

But a huge argument breaks out when Jasmine just can’t see that she has done anything wrong.

Jasmine is heartbroken when Justin tells her she needs to back off and keep away from Tori.

But with Jasmine raising Grace from a newborn with Robbo while Tori was in hospital, it just isn’t that easy for her to let go.

Will this be the end of Jasmine and Tori’s friendship?

