There's heartache in Coronation Street next week when news of a sad death reaches Weatherfield...

Coronation Street legend Rita Tanner will be left shocked next week when she receives the unexpected news that her estranged husband, Dennis Tanner, has died.

The sad news hits Rita hard and will kickstart a huge episode for Coronation Street as the soap airs its 10,oooth episode on Friday 7th February.

To celebrate its milestone birthday, Coronation Street will see a coach-full of cobbles residents taking a trip to Blackpool as Rita prepares to scatter Dennis’s ashes, but of course the day trip isn’t without incident.

The official Coronation Street website has revealed today: “Rita is floored when she receives a parcel containing Dennis’s ashes alongside a note requesting that she scatter them in Blackpool.”

But not wanting to go alone, Rita confides in Ken Barlow about how she feels about the whole situation and he agrees to go with her for moral support.

However, it seems Rita and Ken aren’t the only ones looking forward to getting some sea air, because soon a coach is booked and everyone’s invited…

“Deciding that a trip to Blackpool would do everyone good, Jenny books a coach and invites lots of the other residents to join them. Will the trip go without a hitch?”

Of course this wouldn’t be Coronation Street without some drama along the way, and some characters will find their lives changed by the time they get back home.

Coronation Street’s producer Iain MacLeod has revealed more: “10,000 episodes isn’t bad for a programme which one newspaper said in 1960 was ‘doomed from the outset’. I am first and foremost a massive fan of the show and I watched this landmark episode with absolute glee.

“It is uniquely Corrie. It’s funny, poignant and characterful, and a glorious homage to the comedic charabanc trips of times past, packed with strong female characters and sparkling dialogue.

“It’s a really great exhibition of Coronation Street’s classic qualities as we start a new decade on the cobbles.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.