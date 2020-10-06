Horror in EastEnders as evil Gray Atkins lashes out at Linda Carter

Violent Gray snaps again next week...

EastEnders will see abusive Gray Atkins lash out at an unsuspecting Linda Carter next week.

Viewers have watched Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith) struggling to hide his guilt since causing the death of his wife, Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) last month.

Fans will know that Gray had been subjecting Chantelle to years of domestic abuse before her death, but so far he has managed to keep his evil secret hidden.

Gray’s true colours shine through

However, that could all change next week when Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) witnesses his dark side.

The trouble starts when Gray is struggling so much that he forgets to collect his children from school.

Linda arrives with Mia and Mack and she is shocked to see the state that Gray is in.

However, caring Linda mistakes his guilt for grief, and offers to help him.

Linda tries to help

But it seems she will soon regret reaching out, because Gray is far from grateful for her time.

While Gray catches up on some sleep, Linda decides to clean the house, thinking that Gray will be grateful to have a tidy house when he wakes up.

However, when Gray realises that Linda has washed Chantelle’s favourite mug, he is livid and lashes out.

But is this a one off? Or is Gray’s anger going to start showing more and more?

And will Linda tell anyone about Gray’s shocking outburst?

Perhaps this twist will finally see the truth about what happened to Chantelle emerge at last…

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.