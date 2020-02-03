HORROR in Emmerdale as a child VANISHES into THIN AIR this week

The Dingles are left terrified when April goes missing from the village...

There’s drama kicking off in Emmerdale this week when April Dingle mysteriously vanishes and a police search ensues… but will she be found safe?

Tonight’s Emmerdale sees Marlon Dingle continuing to struggle with the fact he has been sent to prison for a crime that he didn’t commit.

Back in the village, Mandy Dingle ups her campaign to free Marlon with his daughter April also joining in, determined to prove her dad’s innocence.

Emmerdale fans will have seen Marlon wrongly accused of Graham Foster’s murder last week, and while we know that the real culprit is Pierce Harris, everyone in the village is oblivious to the fact Rhona’s ex is even back in the area.

Tonight sees April asking to go and see her dad in prison, but Cain Dingle is forced to lie to her that children aren’t allowed, leaving her devastated.

However Pollard soon puts his foot in it when he unwittingly lets slip that kids are allowed on prison visits, and April works out that her family have lied to her.

Meanwhile, Cain tells Marlon that April is desperate to see him, and while Marlon is more desperate than ever to see his daughter, he is adamant that he doesn’t want April to see him in jail.

But tomorrow sees April feeling lost and alone after her family pulled the wool over her eyes and she runs away from the village.

Mandy is horrified to find April has gone missing and calls the police, leading to a huge search for the missing schoolgirl.

But while everyone joins in the hunt to find missing April, Marlon is beside himself when news of his daughter’s disapperence reaches him in prison.

Will anyone be able to find April before something awful happens?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.