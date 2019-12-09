HORROR in Emmerdale as a FREAK accident leaves THIS village favourite fighting for their life

Liv Flaherty is left in grave danger when she collapses while out looking for her brother Aaron Dingle next week...

There’s drama heading for Emmerdale next week when Liv Flaherty finds herself in serious trouble when she collapses by a river while she’s out looking for her missing brother, Aaron Dingle.

The trouble for the family starts when Aaron finds out that his husband Robert Sugden has sent his sister Victoria Sugden a letter from prison.

While there is nothing strange about Robert wanting to get in touch with his pregnant sibling, Aaron is devastated when he realises Robert hasn’t been in touch with him.

WHAT IS ON TONIGHT? Check out our NEW and improved TV Guide

Struggling with the prospect of having lost Robert for good, Aaron can’t take any more and drives to some abandoned woods where he breaks down, unable to face anyone or anything.

But Victoria, Chas and Liv are all worried when they realise Aaron is missing and all split up and try to find him, knowing he isn’t in a good place.

Eventually Cain and Sam are also roped into the search and they finally stumble across Robert’s abandoned Porsche in the woods and, panicking, they head off to find Aaron before he does something drastic.

However, while everyone is looking for Aaron, things take a tragic twist for Liv while she is retracing her brother’s footsteps.

As she walks across a footbridge, something catches her eye in the water down below and she gingerly makes her way down to the water’s edge to get a closer look.

However, as she reaches into the water to retrieve the letter she spotted, Liv collapses and starts to have one of her terrifying seizures.

Alone, vulnerable and right near some freezing water, Liv lies motionless on the floor… will anyone find her before it’s too late?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.