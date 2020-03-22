Dan Spencer finds his life in grave danger...

Emmerdale favourite Dan Spencer finds his life on the line next week when he has an allergic reaction to one of Brenda’s new wraps at the cafe.

Fans of Emmerdale will already know that Dan has had a worrying reaction to a homemade cake while eating at the cafe recently, and it turns out that he is allergic to almonds.

But while he might have got away with just a rash the first time it happened, next week sees Dan’s allergy leave him fighting for his life in hospital.

Brenda vows to fight off the stiff competition as HOP plans to open a new eatery, and soon she is coming up with a brand new menu for her cafe with the help of Pollard.

The pair plan a big launch for the new menu and invite the village… but most people are more interested in the free bar than they are what new sandwiches Brenda has got on offer.

One villager who makes the most of the free booze is Dan, and when he returns to the cafe later on, he is hungover and in need of some food.

But when the mechanic realises he doesn’t have his wallet and so can’t pay for his order, Brenda comes up with the idea that he helps her make the new wraps from then menu to pay off his debts.

Dan is more than happy with the arrangement and gets to work… but before he heads to the garage, he grabs a wrap to have later on.

However, when he eats it, it turns out the mayonnaise has almonds in it and soon he is left struggling to breathe.

As Dan’s face grows red and his throat is itchy, he starts to lose his balance as he tries to reach for the phone to call for help.

As he collapses in agony, thankfully Brenda and Pollard find him just in time and call an ambulance.

Everyone watches in horror as Dan is raced to hospital with his life on the line. But will he be okay?

And will this spell trouble for Brenda and the cafe?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will air Monday to Friday at 7pm on ITV from Monday 30th March.