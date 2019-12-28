HORROR in Emmerdale as THIS village favourite is discovered on the brink of DEATH

There's drama heading to Emmerdale in the New Year when Moira Dingle hits rock bottom, leaving her life hanging in the balance...

Emmerdale fans have watched Moira Dingle spiral out of control since her marriage to Cain Dingle fell apart following her affair with Nate Robinson. But soon her drinking becomes less of a coping mechanism and more of a health hazard.

After spending Christmas Day alone, Moira fought to make Boxing Day a special celebration with her kids.

However, when Cain ruined her plans for a family day by accusing her of drinking once again, Moira has been hitting the bottle harder than ever.

As the New Year arrives, Matty fights to get through to his mum, desperate to make her see that her drinking is getting out of hand.

However when his pleas fall on deaf ears, he decides there is nothing else for it and announces he is moving out.

Moira is devastated and desperately begs Matty to stay at home, but while he admits he will think about it, it’s clear their relationship is at breaking point thanks to Moira’s mission to self-destruct.

Later Matty realises that Moira is hiding something when he hears that someone has dumped herbicides on Wylies’ grazing land, and sure enough Moira has got guilt written all over her face.

But soon the family have got more to worry about than Moira’s vendetta against Nate when Pete goes to confront her and finds her nursing a huge hangover once again.

Pete tells Moira to sort herself out, but as usual she doesn’t listen to a word of advice and turns to the only friend she has got left… alcohol.

After putting brandy in her coffee, it is clear that things have reached an all-time low for Moira, and things take a sinister turn later when she is found lying lifeless in a ditch.

But will she be found before but is too late? Or is Moira about to pay the ultimate price for her affair with Cain’s long-lost son?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.