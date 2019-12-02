Horror in Emmerdale as TWO children mysteriously VANISH into thin air

There's drama when Emmerdale's Archie Breckle and Arthur Thomas both mysteriously vanish from the village next week...

Next week’s Emmerdale sees schoolboys Archie Breckle and Arthur Thomas go missing… and poor Jimmy King finds himself in serious trouble when he is accused of kidnapping them.

Emmerdale fans have seen Arthur’s bullying behaviour towards Archie escalate over recent weeks, with Jimmy caught in the middle as Arthur framed him in a desperate bid to keep his own actions under wraps.

But with Arthur’s bullying showing no signs of stopping, Jimmy once again finds himself in big trouble thanks to Arthur, and this time the police are involved.

The drama starts when Archie slaps Angelica King after she joins in with Arthur’s bullying.

Archie doesn’t like being ganged up on and lashes out… but as he hits Angelica, Jimmy sees what is happening and jumps in to defend his daughter.

Jimmy swoops in and grabs Archie, pulling him away from Angelica before he can hit her again. But as luck would have it, Jai Sharma walks in while Jimmy is wrestling Archie and all hell breaks loose.

As Jai vows that things are far from over between him and Jimmy, Arthur continues his vendetta against Archie when he tries to cover his actions once again by manipulating the school boy.

Arthur tells Archie that no one wants him in the village and it would be better for everyone if he just left.

And Arthur’s words obviously sink in because the following morning Jai is horrified when he finds Archie’s bedroom empty and his son nowhere to be found.

As a major hunt for Archie starts, Jimmy is left reeling when the police arrive and want to question him about Archie’s disappearance.

But once he is down at the station, will they realise he has nothing to do with the drama? Or is he about to be accused of kidnapping?

The plot thickens when later Laurel Thomas gets a phone call from the school saying Arthur has also gone missing.. but where is he?

And where has little Archie run away to?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.