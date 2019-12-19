HORROR in Neighbours as THIS beloved character VANISHES into thin air

There's terror for Neighbours favourite Amy Williams when she discovers her son, Jimmy, has gone missing...

Today’s Neighbours sees Amy Williams left fearing the worst when she’s told her teenage son Jimmy has gone missing in New York.

Neighbours know that Jimmy left to live with his dad in America last year, leaving his mum Amy bereft at the thought of life on Ramsay Street without him.

But Amy has managed to keep in touch with her son, and knowing he is enjoying life in New York has made things easier for her not having him by her side.

However when Amy’s brother and Jimmy’s uncle Leo Tanaka returned to Erinsborough recently, he revealed he’s been spending time with Jimmy in New York and that he is going through a rebellious teenage stage.

But instead of telling Amy what is going on with her son, Leo confided in Amy’s boyfriend Kyle.

However, that turns out to be a huge mistake because today’s Neighbours reveals that Kyle called Jimmy to try and sort things out, only for the pair to have a huge argument.

Kyle, who is desperate to start a family with Amy, had hoped that getting Jimmy to come and visit them in Australia for Christmas might remind Amy how much she loves being a mum and change her mind about having another baby.

However, the whole things has blown up in Kyle’s face and when Jimmy is reported missing, Kyle is forced to confess all to Amy.

After discovering her son has vanished, Amy is fuming at Kyle and blames his argument with Jimmy for what has happened… leaving their already strained relationship now hanging by a thread.

Can Kyle convince Amy that he only had her best interests at heart? And what has happened to Jimmy? Will he be found before something sinister happens?

Neighbours currently airs weekdays at 12.50 pm and 6pm on Channel 5