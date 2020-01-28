There's trouble in today's Neighbours when Pierce and Chloe are forced to make an impossible decision that will effect the rest of their lives...

Neighbours favourites Pierce Greyson and Chloe Brennan have been contemplating their future ever since Pierce’s ex Lisa came to Ramsay Street and asked him to have a baby with her.

But while Pierce isn’t completely against going through IVF once again with the mother of his other two children, Chloe is understandably struggling with the idea of her husband having a baby with his ex.

The situation is made all the more complicated with Chloe also living with Huntington’s Disease, knowing that having children of her own could not only pass on the genetic disorder, but also leave her children without a mother as her life expectancy is shorter than normal.

But while Pierce has made no secret of the fact he would like another child, whether that be with Chloe or Lisa, he is mindful of what Chloe is going through and doesn’t want to ruin his new marriage for the sake of a baby.

The pair have spent the last few days contemplating Lisa’s offer, and today they finally sit and have a frank conversation about what their future might hold.

Eventually Chloe makes the huge decision that she would like to help Pierce and Lisa raise a baby, and soon the pair are telling a thrilled Lisa the good news.

But despite the fact Chloe believed it was the right decision, she later admits to best friend Elly that as soon as the words came out of her mouth she regretted it.

However, with Pierce and Lisa now excited about having a baby to look forward to, will Chloe be able to be honest with her husband and burst his baby bubble once again?

