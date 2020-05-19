HORROR in today’s Neighbours as THIS child is TAKEN from their family

The Kennedys face the unthinkable today...

Today’s Neighbours sees the Kennedy family left devastated when Claudia Watkins takes them to court to fight for custody of her granddaughter, Aster Conway.

Neighbours fans have watched evil Claudia plotting against Karl and Susan for weeks, gathering evidence against them in a bid to take Aster away from them.

She even went as far as getting Aster’s mum, Elly, thrown into jail for a crime she didn’t commit by blackmailing the judge… and now she is closer than ever to getting her hands on her granddaughter.

Despite Claudia painting the Kennedys as unfit to look after little Aster, Karl and Susan’s lawyer and family friend, Toadie Rebecchi, is convinced today that they have nothing to worry about as she doesn’t have a leg to stand on.

However, once again Claudia has got a sinister plan up her sleeve and she leaves the Kennedys, and Toadie, stunned as her lawyer walks in, and it is none other than Sam Fitzgerald… one of Susan’s old enemies.

Thrown by the unexpected twist, Karl and Susan find themselves rattled and it doesn’t take long before Sam and Claudia are twisting everything Toadie says to their advantage.

At the end of the hearing the judge gives her verdict, and everyone is sickened when it is revealed that Aster is to go and live with Claudia with immediate effect.

Will this become a permanent arrangement, or will the Kennedy’s manage to fight their case?

And what will Elly say when she hears her daughter is now living with Finn Kelly’s mother?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5