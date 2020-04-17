Someone is targeting the Kennedys...

There is a sinister twist in today’s Neighbours when Ramsay Street’s Kennedy family find themselves caught up in a terrifying attack.

Neighbours fans will know that the Kennedy family have found themselves in their neighbours’ bad books after Finn Kelly’s latest reign of terror.

The family took Finn in after he appeared to forget his evil past after being in a coma, and for months Finn proved to be the perfect Ramsay Street citizen.

However, as his memory started to return recently, his terrifying past actions came flooding back, leading to him turning evil again.

He eventually ended up killing Gary Canning and Prue Wallace, and now the Kennedys are paying the price for their kindness.

With Sheila out for Susan’s blood after she took Finn in, the former friends are now at loggerheads.

When the Kennedys go to the Waterhole for dinner, Sheila is incredulous to see them there, and believing that they’re acting like nothing has happened, she verbally lashes out at Susan.

However, it’s not just Sheila who has got it in for the family.

Finn’s estranged mum Claudia is back in Erinsborough and despite the fact she is pretending to be nice to the Kennedys, she is secret plotting to get custody of her granddaughter Aster if Elly goes to prison for Finn’s murder.

But when Susan, Karl, Elly and Bea get home from their dinner in today’s Neighbours, they are stunned to find their home has been trashed by a mysterious intruder.

While the dangerous figure who broke into their home has long gone, it seems whoever it was really wanted to let the family know they’re in grave danger.

Who could target the Kennedys with an attack like this?

Neighbours will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays and Fridays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.